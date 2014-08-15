Suarez delighted to begin Barcelona training

On Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decreed that Suarez's four-month ban from all football-based activity should not exclude him from training.

FIFA hit Uruguay star Suarez was hit with the sanction after he bit Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup - the third time he has been found guilty of such an offence.

The striker - who joined Barca from Liverpool for a reported £75 million last month - joined in training with the rest of the Spanish giants' squad on Friday, and could make his debut for the club in Monday's friendly against Leon at Camp Nou.

And even though he cannot play competitively until late October - with his first appearance set to be against Real Madrid - the 27-year-old expressed his delight at being able to practice with his team-mates.

"I'm very happy to return to playing football and to be with my peers," Suarez told Barca's official website.

"It was a situation that made me uncomfortable. I'm paying for a mistake I made and have already apologised, but this should be forgotten.

"We must think about the future - [which] is to be at Barcelona, the club where I had dreamed of playing.

"I am very grateful to the club for all they have done for me in the last weeks and days. They have treated me very well and I appreciate that."