Suarez desperate for more silverware with Barcelona

Luis Suarez is targeting more silverware with Barcelona after signing a new contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until June 2021.

The Uruguay international joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014 and has since won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey twice, while also lifting the Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Suarez is not satisfied, though, and hopes to add more titles to his list of achievements in the years to come.

"I am very happy. It is what I wanted; the thing I fight for. So I am very happy. It is a big satisfaction," the 29-year-old said.

"The fact that such a club relies on my work makes me proud and right now I have to keep enjoying and to win titles, which is the way it goes when you play for Barcelona.

"Winning collective titles is my priority and the club's priority. If individual awards come, it is welcome. But winning as a team it is our most important target, that is why we are the best in the world.

"Obviously, every single moment I have played for Barcelona has been beautiful. But especially the times you win titles or you score in a derby or so are great. It is very important to help the team scoring goals but every single moment is precious.

"As a person I improved a lot. As the team is very humble, you learn to work a lot. This is something fundamental to lift trophies. When you play with the best player in the world you learn a lot and you value effort."