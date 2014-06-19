Suarez expecting Ecuadorian 'affection'

Suarez is a former Ecuador coach and guided them to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, while opposite number Reinaldo Rueda previously occupied the Honduran hot seat.

The duo are set to meet in Group E this week, and Suarez hopes the opposition fans remember him fondly.

"I only have good things to say about Ecuador," he said. "They made me grow as a person.

"We achieved some great things together and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s some sort of show of affection on the day of the game.

"If there is, then I’ll find it very gratifying on a personal level.

"I’ll always remember what we experienced there."

Honduras opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to France, while Ecuador were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss against Switzerland.