Suarez filled with renewed optimism

Suarez's men played the final 25 minutes with 10 men following Bryan Beckeles' red card but they still managed to hold England to a goalless draw at Sun Life Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

The result ended a run of back-to-back defeats for Honduras, who were beaten by Israel and Turkey in the lead up to their final pre-tournament match before heading to Brazil.

Speaking to the media post-game, Suarez claims Honduras are now ready to go head-to-head with Switzerland, France and Ecuador in Group E at the World Cup.

"This result makes me think that Honduras can achieve something important," Suarez said.

"I think I can now say that we are ready for the World Cup because we are eager to start the match on June 15 against France.

"With all due respect to Turkey and Israel, but against the strongest opponent of the three, England, we were much better.

"I think we come from less to more, and that tells us that things were done incorrectly before and that's why we lost (our previous two matches)."

Another positive to come out of the match was the up-front pairing of Carlos Costly and Jerry Bengtson.

Saturday was the first time Costly and Bengtson, who have scored 50 international goals between them, had started a match together since November's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Brazil.

While the partnership failed to produce a goal, Suarez was just pleased to be able to call upon them from the outset.

"I am very calm because it is the first game they have almost completed together (for a while)," he said.

"I see very well and I know that at the time both will be just two major players and become the best scorers of the team."

Costly is fourth on Honduras' all-time scorers list with 31 goals in 70 appearances, while Bengtson has netted 19 in 44.