Suarez fires Barcelona warning despite first-leg win

Luis Suarez has warned Barcelona not to be complacent following their 2-1 Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg win over Atletico Madrid.

A brilliant solo run and finish from the Uruguay international and a fierce strike from Lionel Messi secured the victory at the Vicente Calderon for the holders, although Antoine Griezmann gave Atletico some hope with a second-half header.

The result makes Barca firm favourites to reach a fourth final in four seasons, but Suarez insists that the tie is far from over.

"We went out very focused, very committed," he said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"It's normal that, playing at home and given how the match was, they tightened up a bit.

"In the second half, they were better, but they had nothing to lose and they took more risks.

"With their pressing, they managed to peg us back a bit but we have to remember the great first half we had, in which we could have scored another goal.

"You have to suffer to reach the final but we knew it was important to score a goal here and, what's more, we scored two. But nothing is decided."