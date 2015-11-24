Suarez has joined Messi and Ronaldo in world's top three - Gerrard

Steven Gerrard believes Luis Suarez has gone "to another level" after joining Barcelona and is now among the top three players in the world.

Gerrard was Suarez's captain during their time at Liverpool and has been impressed at the Uruguay international's development since swapping Anfield for Camp Nou in July 2014.

Suarez scored twice in Barca's 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid on Saturday to take his tally to 15 in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

And with Clasico rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi widely considered as the world's best players, Gerrard believes Suarez should now be considered in the same bracket.

"He was world class but he's gone to another level," said Gerrard on BT Sport.

"Some of the goals he's scoring… they are goals I didn't think were possible.

"He seems to be at a place he wants to be and he seems settled. He's in the top three players in the world."