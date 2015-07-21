Suarez hoping for Pedro stay

Luis Suarez hopes Barcelona team-mate Pedro will snub reported interest from Premier League clubs and stay at Camp Nou.

The Spain winger has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool after starting only 15 Liga games for the Spanish champions last season.

Pedro only signed a new contract with the Catalan giants last month, but the 27-year-old's release clause is said to have been reduced to £22million.

Barca striker Suarez has noted speculation over Pedro's future and is eager for the wideman to remain with the UEFA Champions League holders.

The Uruguay striker told Marca: "Pedro's thing is an individual decision. He's had many years at the club, he has won many titles and his decision will be respected.

"But as a team-mate, obviously, I want Pedro to stay because of the importance that he has on a group level."