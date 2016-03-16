Suarez: I don't know how I scored that goal!

Luis Suarez was as stunned as many inside Camp Nou when reflecting on his acrobatic volley in Barcelona's Champions League triumph over Arsenal.

Heading into the last-16 match with a 2-0 aggregate lead, Neymar extended the advantage for Luis Enrique's men but Arsenal were not discouraged.

Mohamed Elneny hit his first goal for the club as Arsene Wenger's team created the bulk of the chances immediately before and after half-time.

But the hosts' nerves were extinguished in the truly spectacular style and Suarez leapt and contorted himself to spear Dani Alves' cross into the top corner.

Lionel Messi added a typically stylish third with an 88th-minute chip and Suarez was keen to credit the collective as attention focused on his individual brilliance.

"We played a complete game, they complicated the match by getting to 1-1," he told beIN Sport.

"I don't know how I hit that ball, but I scored.

"We needed to control the game when it was 2-1 because we knew about their physical condition and because they had the result going against them, we knew they were going to go and take the game to us.

"In the end we proved we are strong here and made home advantage count."

On the prospect of repeating last season's phenomenal treble, with Barca clear at the top of La Liga and into the final of the Copa del Rey, Suarez sounded a note of caution.

"All matches need to be played," he added.