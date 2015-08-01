Suarez: I'm not among world's best

Barcelona star Luis Suarez insists he does not consider himself among the world's best players despite his performances in recent seasons.

The controversial Uruguayan scored 25 goals in all competitions for Barca last season, following on from prolific campaigns at Liverpool.

But he is unfazed by where he stands among the world's best players.

"One always tries to accept praise and the things fans say, but I don't consider myself the most humble nor one of the best," Suarez told ESPN FC.

"I just try and do my work the best I can. I'm in the best team in the world and doing things I never imagined doing, but that job I leave to the rest so they can give their opinion."

With Lionel Messi and Neymar, Suarez helped form a devastating Barca attack that won the treble in 2014-15.

The 28-year-old said he had to maintain a good level to keep up with his fellow stars.

"You're in Barcelona and you have Leo and Neymar by your side so you have to be one of the best," Suarez said.

"I have the privilege to play with those quality players, just as much them as the whole team, including [Andres] Iniesta, which was a dream for me to play by his side, with players that I enjoy playing alongside.

"Being on the best team in the world fills you with pride, leaves you calm, shows you how hard it is to get here. And that's why you have to enjoy the moment once you're here."