Suarez included in Uruguay's squad

The former Liverpool man has featured just twice since joining his new club during the close-season - in a friendly against Mexican side Leon and in a Barcelona B fixture against an Indonesia XI - after receiving a four-month ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at this year's World Cup in Brazil.

Suarez's competitive debut for Barca is set to come in the Clasico clash with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 25, though he is likely to be lacking match sharpness when that date rolls around.

However, his inclusion in Oscar Tabarez's preliminary 29-man squad for the next month's internationals indicates he could have further chances to regain his fitness.

Suarez is banned for Uruguay's next eight competitive matches, but will be hoping to survive the cut when Tabarez trims his squad next week.

The forward scored twice in Barcelona B's 6-0 win on Wednesday, before the senior side were held to a goalless draw by Malaga.

Suarez netted 69 times in 110 Premier League appearances during his time at Liverpool.