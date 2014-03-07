Suarez keen to move on from past mistakes

The Uruguay international has been handed two bans since arriving in the Premier League in 2011 - one for racially abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra and another for biting Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

However, he has been in sparkling form for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, scoring 24 league goals to put Liverpool in the hunt for the title.

Suarez, who was linked with a move away from Anfield in the close-season, is keen to focus on the current campaign, rather than dwell on mistakes of the past.

"I want to enjoy the here and now," he said in the April 2014 issue of FourFourTwo. "Every player should live in the present, to enjoy what they're doing. Thinking about things I did as a kid or at Ajax aren't going to improve me on the pitch.

"I want to stay in that position and look to the future. What happened in the past happened - you have to move on.

"As the years have gone by, I've matured too. You become more intelligent, you think more and you learn from the errors you commit.

"I've always known when I've played well and when I've played badly. Now it's the same when I know I've made a mistake, and when I haven't.

"It's from these situations that I realise how far I've come from leaving Uruguay as a 19-year-old. I've learned a lot."

Suarez's prolific partnership with Daniel Sturridge - they have scored 42 Premier League goals between them - has helped Liverpool to second in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea, who visit Anfield on April 27.

Read the action-packed interview with Luis Suarez in the April 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, available in print and on iPad from Wednesday March 5. The Liverpool icon talks candidly about captaining the team, accusations of simulation and his controversies involving Branislav Ivanovic and Patrice Evra. Do not miss it.

