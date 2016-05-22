Suarez limps out of Copa del Rey final to spark Copa America fears

Barcelona star Luis Suarez may be a doubt for Uruguay's Copa America Centenario campaign after limping out of the Copa del Rey final on Sunday.

Suarez hurt his hamstring while stretching for the ball as Barcelona took on Sevilla and was replaced by Rafinha after 57 minutes at the Vicente Calderon.

Barca were already down to 10 men in the Copa del Rey final after Javier Mascherano was sent off in the first half for hauling down Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro.

Uruguay's Copa America campaign starts on June 5 against Group C rivals Mexico.

Suarez ended his domestic season with 59 goals in all competitions, including 40 in La Liga as Barca defended their league crown.

The striker missed last year's Copa America as a result of his lengthy international ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, returning with a goalscoring display in March's World Cup qualifier against Brazil.