Suarez out to earn Spain World Cup spot

The 26-year-old was handed his international debut in a friendly victory over Qatar in February, and earned a further call-up ahead of Friday's key qualifying clash with Finland due to the enforced absence of regulars Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets.

And, though Suarez has acknowledged that his inclusion was largely down to those injuries, he is adamant that he can impress coach Vicente del Bosque enough to become a regular fixture.

"Did I expect to be called up? I didn't really because it is very difficult to get into this team, but there were a few players that couldn't make it so the coach put his trust in me," he said.

"I'm very thankful to him for that so now I have to repay him that confidence and show him that he can trust in me whenever he wants.

"Of course I have to look at this as an opportunity (to stake a claim to be included in Spain's World Cup squad). It's very hard to break into this team.

"I have to be realistic, there were a number of injuries which helped me get a call up but I'm very grateful to the manager for trusting in me and now its up to me to show him that I can do the job.

"If I get a chance to play then I'll take full advantage of it."

Barcelona forward Pedro also discussed the difficulty of securing a starting berth thanks to Spain's strength in depth, but underlined his desire to continue proving himself.

"I'm working very hard, there's a lot of competition with Barcelona as well as with the national team," he said.

"I'm competing with the best players in the world so its always going to be difficult. I'm relaxed and am working hard with both teams so I can help when called upon.

"Obviously I'd love to start with my club and then come here, but that's difficult due to the high level of competition. I work hard everyday to be in with a shout with both teams."