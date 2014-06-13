Suarez ruled out of Uruguay's opener

Suarez's fitness has dominated the build-up to Uruguay's campaign in Brazil after the Liverpool star underwent minor knee surgery on May 22.

The 27-year-old is making a good recovery, and is back in training with his team-mates.

However, Tabarez has revealed that he will not risk Suarez - Uruguay's all-time record goalscorer - in Fortaleza this weekend.

"We don't want to pressure him (Suarez). We've been preparing to play this match without Luis," he said on Friday.

"The doctor said he wasn't ruled out for the World Cup - that was his first report. That's why he's in the squad.

"We are increasing his pace of recovery and up until now there have been no glitches.

"Yesterday afternoon he trained fully, and actually played football. There are no problems at all. But, obviously, he’s not at the level demanded in a full match.

"We don’t want to jump gun, but we have prepared without Luis. But we have to be very careful. We have to think about the players.

"He is recovering very well, but we have to be very careful and manage things carefully."



"I couldn't say when we will have Suarez available. We have our expectations but until we do more tests, he will not play.



"We have prepared very well."