Suarez says Barcelona renewal talks 'really advanced'
Luis Suarez is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Barcelona.
Discussions between Luis Surez's representatives and Barcelona regarding a new long-term contract are "really advanced", the striker has revealed.
The Uruguay star joined Barca in a reported £75 million deal from Liverpool in July 2014 and has been nothing but a success, scoring 62 LaLiga goals in 70 appearances so far and lifting several trophies, including the Champions League in 2014-15.
Forty of those goals came last season as he helped Barca retain their league title and won the Golden Shoe as Europe's leading scorer.
"They [the club and Suarez's representatives] are handling the renewal," Suarez told Sport 890.
"It's really advanced and I can say it's on the right path.
"Both sides are in agreement and we're talking about a long deal."
Barca have recently tied Javier Mascherano and Neymar down to new deals, the Brazilian extending his Camp Nou contract until 2022 this week.
