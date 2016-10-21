Suarez says Barcelona renewal talks 'really advanced'

Discussions between Luis Surez's representatives and Barcelona regarding a new long-term contract are "really advanced", the striker has revealed.

The Uruguay star joined Barca in a reported £75 million deal from Liverpool in July 2014 and has been nothing but a success, scoring 62 LaLiga goals in 70 appearances so far and lifting several trophies, including the Champions League in 2014-15.

Forty of those goals came last season as he helped Barca retain their league title and won the Golden Shoe as Europe's leading scorer.

"They [the club and Suarez's representatives] are handling the renewal," Suarez told Sport 890.

"It's really advanced and I can say it's on the right path.

"Both sides are in agreement and we're talking about a long deal."

Barca have recently tied Javier Mascherano and Neymar down to new deals, the Brazilian extending his Camp Nou contract until 2022 this week.