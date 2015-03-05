Suarez set for Anfield return in charity game

Suarez is to take part in an all-star charity game on March 29, which has been arranged to mark the upcoming departure of captain Steven Gerrard.

The Uruguayan, who scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool before leaving for Camp Nou last July, is one of a host of marquee names to sign up for the event.

Other Liverpool icons, such as Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Pepe Reina and Dirk Kuyt will be joined by the likes of Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and John Terry.

Current Liverpool players who are not on international duty will also play, with the two teams to be skippered by Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

All proceeds from the match will go to charities in the local community.