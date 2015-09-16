Suarez slams Roma's negative approach

Luis Suarez was unimpressed with Roma's negative approach as they frustrated Barcelona in a 1-1 Champions League draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

The Uruguay international gave Barca the lead with a header from close range after a cross from Ivan Rakitic, but Alessandro Florenzi's wonder strike from almost 50 metres meant the Catalans eventually had to settle for a point in their opening Group E clash.

Suarez was not happy with Roma's tactics after the game, although he did not want to look for excuses for his side's underwhelming performance in the Italian capital as they got the defence of their trophy under way.

"We know how Italian sides are: they sit back and it's hard to break them down," Suarez told reporters. "We controlled possession and had a lot of chances, but they scored from distance, which was a slice of luck.

"We did all we could to win, but we didn't have any luck.

"We can't look for excuses."

Barcelona resume Champions League action at home against Bayer Leverkusen on September 29.

The Bundesliga side beat BATE Borisov 4-1 on matchday one.