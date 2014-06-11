Suarez targets Honduras progress in Group E
Honduras will not be content with a maiden FIFA World Cup win if they fail to progress from Group E, according to Luis Fernando Suarez.
The Central American nation will make their third appearance in the finals, having bowed out at the first hurdle without a victory to their name in 1982 and 2010.
A draw pitting them against Switzerland, Ecuador and France means Suarez's men are outsiders once more, although the impressive crop of youngsters that steered Honduras into the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Olympics provide cause for optimism.
The likes of star forward Jerry Bengtson could endure a fierce baptism on football's biggest stage when they face France in Porto Alegre on Sunday, but coach Suarez insists his players are aiming high in Brazil.
He told reporters: “(To) make a goal would be a milestone for Honduras, and (to) earn the three points would be history.
“We are trying to make that happen The players are aware of what they want - to win (and) to reach the next stage, that's our goal.
"If we tied (against France), I'll celebrate, but I'm not looking to tie.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.