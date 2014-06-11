Suarez targets Honduras progress in Group E

The Central American nation will make their third appearance in the finals, having bowed out at the first hurdle without a victory to their name in 1982 and 2010.

A draw pitting them against Switzerland, Ecuador and France means Suarez's men are outsiders once more, although the impressive crop of youngsters that steered Honduras into the quarter-finals of the London 2012 Olympics provide cause for optimism.

The likes of star forward Jerry Bengtson could endure a fierce baptism on football's biggest stage when they face France in Porto Alegre on Sunday, but coach Suarez insists his players are aiming high in Brazil.

He told reporters: “(To) make a goal would be a milestone for Honduras, and (to) earn the three points would be history.

“We are trying to make that happen The players are aware of what they want - to win (and) to reach the next stage, that's our goal.

"If we tied (against France), I'll celebrate, but I'm not looking to tie.”