Suarez treble helps Ajax thrash Graafschap

PSV and Ajax top the table with 10 points after four matches, with both teams having scored 14 goals and conceded four.

Suarez opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he turned in a cross from Gregory van der Wiel and he added his second four minutes before the interval, curling a free kick around the wall.

Urby Emanuelson scored from a free-kick midway through the second half before Suarez and Christian Eriksen struck late to complete the rout.

Ibrahim Afellay, making his first start for PSV this season, gave his side the early lead with a deflected shot but Timothy Derijck equalised from close range after 56 minutes.

PSV seemed on track to maintain their perfect record when Francisco Rodriguez restored the lead with a header 17 minutes before time but Frantisek Kubik salvaged a point for the home side.

Champions Twente Enschede moved into third place with eight points following a 4-0 win over Utrecht in which Luuk de Jong and Marc Janko both scored second-half doubles.

Feyenoord cruised to a 4-0 home win over Vitesse Arnhem to climb into fifth place with seven points.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums