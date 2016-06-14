Suarez 'very proud' of Uruguay team-mates despite Copa exit

Luis Suarez was philosophical after Uruguay's group-stage exit at the Copa America Centenario and insisted he is "very proud" of his team-mates.

Barcelona star Suarez played no part in his country's disappointing Copa campaign, due to fitness issues brought about by a hamstring injury sustained in his club's Copa del Rey final victory over Sevilla last month.

The absence of their talisman and record scorer - a man who plundered a scarcely-believable 59 goals in all competitions for Barca in 2015-16 - undermined La Celeste, who lost their opening two group games to Mexico and Venezuela.

Oscar Tabarez's team, who have won the Copa a record 15 times, at least signed off in style, beating Jamaica 3-0 in Santa Clara on Monday as Suarez watched on from the bench.

The 29-year-old was shown thumping the dugout in frustration after Tabarez refused to bring him on during the 1-0 defeat to Venezuela last week that confirmed Uruguay's elimination.

But Suarez was much more upbeat when he took to Twitter to reflect on Uruguay's efforts in the United States, insisting that victory over Jamaica will stand them in good stead when their World Cup qualifying campaign resumes against Argentina in September.

The former Liverpool striker posted: "Hello everyone!!! In football sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

"It was not a good tournament for us, but we left everything on the field for this team and we gave the maximum. We said goodbye to the cup with a victory that will strengthen us for the qualifiers.

"Very proud of my teammates, the coaching staff and collaborating in the selection. A big hug to all and ARRIBA URUGUAY!"