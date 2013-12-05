Suarez 'vindicated' for staying at Liverpool

Uruguay striker Suarez expressed a desire to leave Anfield for a UEFA Champions League club in the close-season, but ultimately stayed after Liverpool rejected the advances of Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Suarez has since put the events of the transfer window behind him, displaying blistering form with 13 goals in nine league outings.

After the 26-year-old scored four in a 5-1 demolition of Norwich City on Wednesday, Rodgers said: "Luis is extremely happy at Liverpool.

"We don't want to regurgitate things from the past. It was a difficult summer, he understood where we were at and that we want to keep our best players here.

"(Suarez is) absolutely loving life at Liverpool here at the moment; he's certainly up there with the top players in the world at this moment.

"He certainly feels vindicated for wanting to stay here.

"Hopefully in the coming years he can achieve what he wants to achieve and play at the top level of the game (with Liverpool)."