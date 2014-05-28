Suarez will be fit for World Cup, says Johnson

Johnson's Liverpool team-mate Suarez underwent surgery to repair meniscus damage in his left knee last week.

The injury has thrown Suarez's participation at the World Cup, where Uruguay will face in England in their second Group D game on June 19, into doubt.

But right-back Johnson says the 27-year-old striker has informed him that the injury is not as serious as was first suspected.

"He (Suarez) doesn't think it's that bad so he thinks he'll be ok," Johnson said. "My only focus is on a personal level (and) that I don't want to see him injured.

"He's a good lad and I get on well with him so of course I don't want him to be injured.

"But we just have to focus on ourselves and let everybody else focus on the other teams."

England's squad for the World Cup has a strong Liverpool presence, with Steven Gerrard set to captain the side while Jordan Henderson, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling could also be heavily involved.

Johnson believes all of that quartet will make an impact in Brazil, and tipped winger Sterling to be one of England's biggest threats.

"It's great to see a few more Liverpool players in the England squad," he added. "Obviously Raheem and Jordan have been brilliant for us, domestically they have been fantastic.

"I'm sure they'll get their chance to shine out here and play their part. They have been fantastic together; they work well together when we have got the ball and when we haven't got the ball.

"Obviously for me seeing it every week in Liverpool, I'd like to see them play together definitely.

"Raheem, when he plays on the right or the left, he's been equally effective as well.

"He can bring the element of surprise and not too many players in the World Cup have played against him so hopefully that could be a positive for us and play into our hands."