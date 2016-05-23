Suarez's Copa America hopes alive despite hamstring injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Luis Suarez has sustained hamstring damage but have not ruled the striker out of the Copa America.

Suarez was forced off during the Copa del Rey win over Sevilla on Sunday after pulling up in discomfort when stretching to the control the ball.

There had been concerns that the 29-year-old could be forced to sit out Uruguay's campaign in the United States, but Barca say he will meet up with the national team at the beginning of next month as part of his recovery plan.

"The medical tests carried out this morning have confirmed that Luis Suarez has an injury in the semimembranosus of his right leg," a club statement released on Monday read.

"Following the advice of the club's medical services, the player will complete the first part of his rehabilitation in Barcelona.

"On June 1, the player will join up with the Uruguay national team in the United States to continue the second phase of the recovery for this muscular injury."

Suarez has scored 59 goals in 53 appearances for Barca in all competitions this season.

Uruguay, who face Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly on Friday, begin their Copa America campaign against Mexico on June 5.