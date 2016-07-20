Subotic agent denies failed Middlesbrough medical

Neven Subotic's agent Frieder Gamm has dismissed suggestions the Borussia Dortmund defender has failed his medical with Middlesbrough and is adamant a transfer to the Riverside Stadium or another English team is still on the cards.

The centre-back recently announced his intention to leave Dortmund in order to get regular first-team football elsewhere and he seemed destined to join the newly promoted Premier League side.

However, recent reports from England suggested the deal had collapsed due to a physical problem that came to the fore during his medical.

Subotic's representative has made it clear the transfer could still happen, though, insisting the 27-year-old is only undergoing some extra tests due to an old arm injury that kept him out of action in the decisive stages of last season.

"Neven is currently in talks with English clubs," Gamm was quoted as saying by Kicker.

"The medical examinations are a bit more thorough because of the arm thrombosis from last season, which is no longer an issue.

"The final results of the medical tests are not in yet."