Suicide bombers tried to enter Stade de France - Secretary of State for Sport

French Secretary of State for Sport, Thierry Braillard, has confirmed that suicide bombers who targeted the Stade de France as part of the Paris terror attacks attempted to enter the stadium.

Bomb blasts were heard during France's 2-0 international friendly win over Germany on Friday and Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told a media conference on Saturday that three men detonated explosive belts in the vicinity of the Saint-Denis venue, killing one other victim.

Speaking to the Stade 2 show on the France 2 television channel on Sunday, Braillard said reports from earlier in the weekend that the attackers tried to get inside the ground were accurate.

He did not specify how many of the bombers tried to gain access to the 80,000-capacity stadium or give details on the manner in which they were prevented from doing so.

"They wanted to enter the stadium but they could not," Braillard said.

The incidents at the Stade de France were part of co-ordinated assaults across six separate locations in Paris that left 132 dead, according to the latest figures released by French officials.

France midfielder Lassana Diarra's cousin Asta Diakite died during the attacks, while forward Antoine Griezmann's sister survived the siege at the Bataclan theatre, where 89 people were murdered as gunmen stormed the building during a concert by American rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

Both Diarra and Griezmann played 80 minutes of the match against Germany.