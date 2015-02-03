Sullivan explains West Ham transfer inactivity

West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan has moved to explain the reasons behind the club's deadline-day inactivity.

Carlton Cole looked to be on his way to West Bromwich Albion on Monday, but West Ham were unable to complete a deal to bring in a replacement.

The man thought to be in line to fill that void was Tottenham frontman Emmanuel Adebayor, but reports suggest an agreement to take the Togo international to Upton Park was blocked by White Hart Lane chairman Daniel Levy, who considered West Ham to be direct rivals.

"It was widely reported that Carlton Cole was in talks to join West Bromwich Albion, but we made clear he could only leave if a suitable replacement was found," Sullivan explained in a statement released on the club's website.

"We thought we had one experienced Premier League striker lined up, only for his club to pull out of the deal at the last minute.

"I think we take the reasons they gave as a backhanded compliment.

"With our improvements on the field and our increased success off it meaning we are now viewed as rivals that shouldn't be dealt with."

Sullivan also claims the club were after at least two defenders, with Winston Reid apparently reluctant to sign a new contract.

"We prioritised that position and targeted two experienced Premier League defenders but could not reach an agreement with them over the length of their deals.

"I can assure you‎ that the absence of any deals was certainly not through lack of trying but I am satisfied that doing no deadline-day business is better than doing the wrong business."

His comments come after fellow co-chairman David Gold apologised for urging the club's fans not to go to bed on deadline day.