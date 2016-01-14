The Sun journalist hits back at Van Gaal after "fat man" jibe

The Sun journalist Neil Custis has hit back at Louis van Gaal after the Manchester United manager called him "fat man" during the post-match news conference following Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United.

Custis had mockingly admonished Manchester Evening News reporter Stuart Mathieson for asking about Wayne Rooney, mimicking the Dutchman's reaction to the question.

Van Gaal noticed Custis' behaviour as he was about to leave the press room and turned around to insult the journalist before eventually making his exit.

Video footage of the United manager's harsh words went viral on social media and Custis has now reacted to Van Gaal's comments.

"You are right Louis, I am fat," Custis wrote in The Sun.

"I had a knee operation four months ago that stopped me running and going to the gym. That has resulted in me putting on nearly two stone.

"But I am trying to get it all off by having a dry January and calm February and a personal trainer.

"At least I can hold my hand up to my own failings. Shame others can't."