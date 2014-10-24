Sunderland boss Poyet issues rallying cry

Poyet admits it took him several days to recover from last weekend's humiliating 8-0 loss at Southampton.

However, he feels there will be no hangover from that debacle at the Stadium of Light.

"I want 45,000 people behind me and I know they are going to be there and they will support the team if they see what we are all expecting - which is a proper reaction," said Poyet.

"As soon as you do a few things right, you put your effort in with a shot, a goal, a tackle or even a corner, it's going to bring the stadium alive and make you feel a proper football player again.

"So I would prefer to play at home and against one of the biggest teams you can have."

Sunderland are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League this season, drawing with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City before beating Stoke City 3-1.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder Poyet insists he would relish the challenge of extending that record and exorcising the demons of last week.

"I would love to be playing," he added. "It's the perfect game to show that whatever happened happened and now we are moving on."