Sunderland recall Wickham from loan spell

Wednesday had hoped to keep the former Ipswich man at Hillsborough for the rest of the season, but the Premier League club have exercised a 24-hour release recall clause in his contract.

The England Under-21 international has scored eight goals in 12 games in two spells at the Yorkshire club this season to help them climb out of the relegation zone.

Wickham is now set to play his part in Sunderland's battle to stay in the top flight and could feature in the Premier League clash against Stoke City on Wednesday.