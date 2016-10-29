Sunderland set record for worst Premier League start

Sunderland have officially made the worst start of any team to a Premier League season following their 4-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.

Two goals from Olivier Giroud and Alexis Sanchez sealed the victory for Arsene Wenger's side and left David Moyes still waiting for his first win since succeeding Sam Allardyce.

Sunderland have now lost eight of their opening 10 games, posting just two points, and have a goal difference of -13, making theirs a worse start to a season than that achieved by former record holders Manchester City in 1995.

Indeed, two points at this stage marks Sunderland's worst record in any division in English football.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made good first-half saves to deny Mesut Ozil and Francis Coquelin, but he is now closing in on an unwanted record in England's top flight.

Only three goalkeepers have made more than Pickford's 10 Premier League appearances without managing to keep a clean sheet.

