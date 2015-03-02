Sunderland suspend Johnson after arrest

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Johnson would not play for them while a police investigation is ongoing, shortly after reports first emerged that he had been taken into custody.

A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC has confirmed that Adam Johnson has been suspended from the club, pending the outcome of a police investigation. No further comment will be made at the present time."

Earlier, Durham Police revealed: "A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16.

"He remains in police custody and is helping officers with their enquiries."