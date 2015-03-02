Sunderland suspend Johnson after arrest
Sunderland have suspended England winger Adam Johnson after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.
The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Johnson would not play for them while a police investigation is ongoing, shortly after reports first emerged that he had been taken into custody.
A club statement said: "Sunderland AFC has confirmed that Adam Johnson has been suspended from the club, pending the outcome of a police investigation. No further comment will be made at the present time."
Earlier, Durham Police revealed: "A 27-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sexual activity with a girl under 16.
"He remains in police custody and is helping officers with their enquiries."
