Sunderland would just love to get rid of me - Lens
Sunderland "would love to get rid" of Jeremain Lens, the Netherlands international has claimed ahead of signing for Fenerbahce on loan.
Jeremain Lens has hit out at Sunderland ahead of completing a loan move to Fenerbahce, claiming the club "would love to get rid" of him.
Lens is out of favour under new manager David Moyes but came off the bench in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton on Saturday.
The winger is set to sign for the Turkish side on a season-long loan deal, where he will reunite with fellow Dutchman Dick Advocaat, who brought him to Sunderland in 2015, and he fired a parting shot at the Premier League outfit.
"I just had a problem with the club," Lens told Fox Sport. "Sunderland would just love to get rid of me.
"Tomorrow I will undergo the medical examination. I do not expect any problems. I'm looking forward to it.
"It's a nice transfer. Fenerbahce is a great club and a great challenge. I have a good relationship with Dick, but he also knows my qualities."
Lens is hoping more game-time at Fenerbahce will lead to him being recalled to the Netherlands squad.
"I did not find it strange that I was missing the last couple of times in the national squad," the 28-year-old said.
"It was understandable because I was not playing."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.