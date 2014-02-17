Sunderland's Scocco dreaming of World Cup

The striker arrived at the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window and is aiming to force his way into Alejandro Sabella's Argentina squad for Brazil 2014.

Argentina are blessed with an array of attacking talent, with the likes Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero at their disposal, but Scocco is determined to play on the biggest stage of all.

"I will work hard to get back to how I played in Argentina and reach the same level from Newell's (Old Boys)," he told the Shields Gazzette.

"But I know I have to work a lot to get that. I feel good. I want to help the team, but I've had two months without a game.

"It's difficult to play in the national team, because there are many players at the top level but I will try to work every week and every game to try and get there.

"The World Cup is always on the mind of every player. I think playing in the Premier League will help (his chances) though."

Scocco, who made his Sunderland debut in the FA Cup victory over Southampton on Saturday, came off the bench to score twice in his only international appearance against Brazil in November 2012.