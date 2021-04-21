Sundowns, AmaZulu cancel each other out in goalless draw

Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten after a tight 0-0 draw with a high-flying AmaZulu on Wednesday afternoon.

Sundowns came into the game looking to bounce back from their Nedbank Cup defeat to TTM last Sunday as they looked to extend their 20-match unbeaten record.

Similarly, AmaZulu also came into the game looking to continue an impressive run of 12-games without defeat while simultaneously looking to close the gap at the top of the league where they trail the Brazilians by six points although Downs do have two games in hand.

Sundowns looked to dominate the early stages of the game through possession of the ball, but Ushutu clearly posed a threat on the counter.

The first chance of the game fell to Sundowns as Peter Shalulile let fly after a clever touch off his chest created space in the box, but his rushed shot flew wide with 25 minutes gone.

Themba Zwane the had another chance to take the lead for the visitors with eight minutes left of the first stanza after beating the offside trap with a through ball over the top but he took a heavy touch which shot-stopper Veli Mothwa to smother the danger.

AmaZulu finally created an openjng of their own as Qalinge went close Benni just before the break after bursting inside the box, although the winger's effort sailed over the crossbar.

With no changes ahead of the second half, Sundowns looked to go in front through Themba Zwane off a ball from Morena but goalkeeper Veli Mothwa smothered the attempt.

Further threats from the reigning league champions followed nine minutes after the break as a counter-attack involving Gaston Sirino, Shalulile and Zwane, but Mothwa was quick to snuff out the danger.

AmaZulu looked to force themselves onto Downs and had a glorious chance of their own as a header from Tapelo Xoki following a corner, flew just over.

Mothwa was again called into action in the closing 15 min as Gift Motupa forced him into another quality save.

Sundowns still battled away as did Usuthu following the closing minutes, however goalless it finished leaving the former on top of the table and unbeaten and the latter in second spot.