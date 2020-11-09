Sundowns president Motsepe announces candidacy for CAF presidency

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has announced his candidacy for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency, the South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Monday.

Motsepe announced his candidacy ahead of the Thursday deadline during a joint media conference in Johannesburg along with Safa president Dr Danny Jordan and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

It was initially suggested that current president Ahmad Ahmad would run unopposed for re-election, but Motsepe is the second candidate to announce in less than 48 hours, after Jacques Anouma was formally backed by the Ivorian federation on Saturday evening.

However, the defending DStv Premiership champions could soon see their president step down if he is appointed as the new president of Confederation of African Football.

'The Safa national executive committee approved on a round-robin basis by an overwhelming majority the decision that we must support the candidature of Patrice Motsepe for the position for the president of Caf,' Jordaan told the media on Monday morning.

Motsepe is able to contest the position since he fulfils the requirements of having been involved in football for the past five years, with the South African having led Sundowns since 2004, while also receiving the backing of Safa.

With countries only able to nominate one candidate for Caf's Executive Committee, including the presidency, Motsepe's bid means Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan can no longer apply for the Fifa Council role that he has long coveted.

The Confederation of African Football elections are set to take place in Morocco next March.