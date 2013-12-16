Super Lig: Trabzonspor 2 Bursaspor 2

Bursaspor had gone ahead just before the half-hour mark as a Taye Taiwo free-kick was glanced into his own goal by Trabzonspor striker Paulo Henrique.

With half-time approaching, the hosts levelled through Olcan Adin's fourth goal of the season.

A low cross from the right missed three players inside the penalty area and the unmarked 28-year-old gratefully fired home from five yards.

Bursaspor started the second period well and, in the 61st minute, took the lead for a second time through Stanislav Sestak.

The Slovakian midfielder timed his run perfectly to meet a right-wing cross at the back post and slide home his first goal of the campaign.

The visitors looked on course for only their second league win in seven matches, but Gural had other ideas as he volleyed home from close range in the last minute to ensure the points were shared.