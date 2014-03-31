Super Lig Wrap: Fener extend lead, Gala draw
Fenerbahce extended their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig to 10 points with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bursaspor on Monday.
Dirk Kuyt opened the scoring for Ersun Yanal's men in the 17th minute before Moussa Sow and Pierre Webo made sure of the points with second-half goals.
Fener's lead at the summit is looking insurmountable after title rivals Galatasaray and Besiktas both suffered slip-ups this weekend.
Champions Gala were held to a 0-0 draw at Konyaspor on Saturday, while Besiktas fell to a dramatic 1-0 defeat at Karabukspor 24 hours earlier.
A 90th-minute strike from Nigerian attacker Michael Eneramo handed the points to the hosts as Besiktas were dealt their first defeat in five league matches.
John Utaka scored a double to help Sivasspor move up to fourth with a 3-2 home triumph over Gaziantepspor.
The former Montpellier man netted his second and the winning goal in the second minute of injury time after Marek Sapara had seemingly earned a point for the visitors with an 86th minute strike.
That win leapfrogged Sivasspor above Trabzonspor following their 0-0 draw at Elazigspor.
Kasimpasa also took advantage of Trabzonspor's setback, surging up to fifth place with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Kayseri Erciyesspor.
At the other end of the table, a Mert Nobre brace gave bottom club Kayserispor a third straight win as they beat fellow strugglers Antalyaspor 3-1.
Elsewhere, Rizespor boosted their survival hopes with a 3-2 win at Akhisar Belediyespor and Genclerbirligi claimed a 1-0 success over Eskisehirspor.
