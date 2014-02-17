Super Lig Wrap: Gala held, Fenerbahce bounce back

Roberto Mancini's side lost ground in the title race after leaders Fenerbahce put back-to-back defeats behind them with a 2-1 win over Kasimpasa.

Burak Yilmaz had given Gala the lead after just seven minutes but they were trailing by the break, Melih Gokcek levelling before Ceyhun Gulselam's own goal.

Gulselam was replaced by Bulut just after the hour-mark and the substitute managed to salvage a point for his side with four minutes left.

Fenerbahce also had to rely on a goal in the closing stages to earn maximum points as they edged Kasimpasa at home.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Kerem Seras was given a second yellow card, and Emre Belozoglu compounded their misery with the opener seven minutes later.

Syria striker Sanharib Malki came off the bench to net a leveller with 11 minutes to play, but Bekir Irtegun was on hand to score a late winner.

Besiktas climbed to second courtesy of Sunday's 1-0 win over Bursaspor, with Hugo Almeida scoring the winner as the hosts shrugged off Ersan Gulum's first-half dismissal.

Fourth-placed Sivasspor were denied by a late goal in a 2-2 draw at Eskisehirspor.

Aatif Chahechouhe and Burhan Eser scored after the break for Sivasspor, in response to Henri Bienvenu's early effort.

Aytac Kara bagged a late equaliser for the hosts though, scoring with five minutes to play.

The bottom four in the league also won over the weekend, with rock-bottom Kayserispor producing a 1-0 triumph over Genclerbiligi.

Kayseri Erciyesspor won 2-0 at Akhisar Belediyespor, Elazigspor edged Konyaspor 3-2 and Rizespor thumped Gaziantepspor 5-1.

And UEFA Europa League hopefuls Karabukspor were held 2-2 at home by Trabzonspor, with Emre Gural scoring twice for the mid-table visitors.