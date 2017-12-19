'Superstar' Salah has exceeded expectations, says Mignolet

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet said "superstar" Mohamed Salah had exceeded expectations since his arrival at Anfield.

Salah, 25, has taken centre stage for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring 20 goals in 26 games in all competitions this season.

The winger arrived at Liverpool from Roma for a reported €42million in the close-season and Mignolet said even he was surprised by what his team-mate had delivered.

"I know Radja [Nainggolan, Belgium and Roma midfielder] really well and he told me that he is a brilliant player," Mignolet told UK newspapers.

"But I wasn't expecting him to score that many goals as a winger, but he is doing well, working hard and let's hope he can keep doing what he is doing at the moment.

"We just have to keep going and play the best football we can to get as many points.

"We can't look over our shoulder or ahead, we just have to play our football and get to our objective."

Salah reaches 20 goals in a season for in the quickest time by date (17th December) since Ian Rush (8th November 1986) December 17, 2017

Salah's 14 goals are a Premier League-high, helping Liverpool into fourth in the table.

Despite his impressive form, Mignolet said the Egypt international was still staying grounded.

"He is one who isn't going to get carried away, which is important," he said.

"He doesn't think about anything else other than his job and that is very important because he is scoring goals and can be the superstar but he is also working very hard to get back and defend.

"We need that from our wingers, because of the way we play."