Surgeon: Falcao may not be fully fit for World Cup

That is the view of Jose Carlos Noronha, the surgeon who carried out the knee operation on the Monaco striker after the 28-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in January.

Falcao – who scored nine goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances prior to his injury blow – is facing a race against time in his rehabilitation as he battles to be selected for the World Cup.

And Noronha expects Falcao to be in Brazil, even if he is not quite fully recovered.

"At the highest level, at the beginning of the competition, Falcao may not be 100 per cent," Noronha told Lusa.

"I think he will go to the World Cup"

Falcao revealed earlier this month that his recovery is going to plan, although he stopped short of saying for certain that he will back in time.

The former Atletico Madrid forward said: "I hope that I can play in the World Cup, but it's still too soon to be certain.

"I'm a little ahead of what was expected, but we know very well that it's day to day that we'll see the evolution. I have the desire and motivation to return."