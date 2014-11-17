Susic considering Bosnia exit after Israel loss

Susic's men slumped to their second defeat of Euro 2016 qualifying with a dismal performance in Haifa, goals from Gil Vermouth, Omer Damari, and Eran Zahavi doing the damage for Israel.

Bosnia's cause was not helped when defender Toni Sunjic was shown a straight red card for pulling down Damari in the 48th minute.

The 59-year-old Susic was widely criticised for perceived negative tactics during the World Cup, which Bosnia exited in the group stage, and their start to this qualifying campaign has only served to increase the pressure on his shoulders.

And Susic - who announced his intention to resign after the World Cup only to then sign a two-year contract extension - admits he will be considering his position on the back of Bosnia's four-game winless run.

"I will make the decision in the next few days," Susic said. "I took a moment to think things over when I extended my contract and I will do the same now.

"I was one of the most popular people in Bosnia when we qualified for the World Cup, now I am probably one of the most hated so I have to take the good with the bad."

Bosnia sit second bottom of Group B with just two points from four games.