Suso completes Milan switch from Liverpool

Milan have completed the signing of Suso from Liverpool, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Spanish playmaker Suso had been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in the January transfer window as he has struggled to figure in Brendan Rodgers' first-team plans this season.

Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Friday that a deal to bring the 21-year-old to San Siro was "99.9 per cent done", and Liverpool announced the deal had been finalised on Saturday.

"Liverpool FC can confirm that midfielder Suso has today completed a permanent transfer to Italian side AC Milan," read a club statement.

"The 21-year-old Spaniard departs Anfield for Serie A four-and-a-half years after joining the Reds from Cadiz CF.

"Everybody at Liverpool thanks Suso for his contribution and wishes him all the best for the future."

Suso made just 21 first-team appearances for Liverpool, scoring once.

He bolsters the attacking options of Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi, whose side sit eighth in Serie A ahead of their home game against Atalanta on Sunday.