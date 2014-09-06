Suso unsurprised by Sterling progress

Teenager Sterling has made incredible progress over the last 12 months, firmly establishing himself as a key player for both Liverpool and England.

The 19-year-old played a major role in his club's tilt at the Premier League title last season, and has picked up where he left off this term, having scored two goals and claimed two man-of-the-match awards in three top-flight outings.

Sterling was also named man of the match for an outstanding display in England's 1-0 friendly win over Norway last Wednesday, and his form has led to talk that Liverpool will offer him a bumper new contract in order to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Suso came through the Liverpool ranks alongside Sterling, playing with the former QPR youngster at Under-18 and reserve level before both graduated to Brendan Rodgers' first-team squad.

And the 20-year-old Spaniard has revealed he never doubted Sterling's ability to reach the very top.

"I remember the first year I came when I was at the Academy in the reserve team. He was in the Under-18s team and he played some really good games," Suso told Liverpool's official website.

"Obviously he was really young at just 16 but you could see he had the quality to be a good player.

"Now he is in the first team you can see he has improved a lot and he is still improving and every time you see him play, he is normally the best player on the pitch.

"He was man of the match for England against Norway and it's really nice to see how he has grown playing alongside him.

"He is a really nice lad as well because he always listens to you every time you talk with him and if he has to learn something he learns it. He is a fantastic boy to be honest.

"I think when you train with good players you have the perfect atmosphere to become a good player and improve."