Suspended Srna joins Serie A side Cagliari
After bringing a 15-year spell at Shakhtar Donetsk to an end, Darijo Srna - who is currently banned for doping - has signed for Cagliari.
Cagliari have confirmed the signing of former Croatia captain Darijo Srna, who is serving a suspension for doping.
The 36-year-old - Croatia's most capped player - has joined Cagliari having spent 15 years at Shakhtar Donetsk.
Srna last featured for the Ukrainian champions in September 2017 after he failed a drugs test last March.
But that has not stopped Cagliari making their move for the free agent.
The full-back, who was linked with Greek side PAOK in May, has signed a one-year contract with the Serie A club.
Srna was handed a 17-month suspension, backdated when he failed the test - and will be able to return to action in August for the 2018-19 season.
