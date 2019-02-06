Sutton says Clyne exit could cost Liverpool the title: “This is Klopp’s biggest mistake”

The right-back joined Bournemouth during the January transfer window after making just four league appearances for the Reds this season.

However, Klopp has been forced to deploy midfielder James Milner on the right side of defence recently, with first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold nursing a knee injury.

Liverpool were held to draws in their last two games against Leicester City and West Ham, a slip that has allowed Manchester City to reduce the gap to three points – and former Premier League winner Sutton believes the decision to let Clyne go could come back to haunt the German.

“Liverpool's lack of depth is alarming,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Letting Clyne leave on loan — with no ability to recall him — is the biggest mistake Klopp has made at Liverpool. It could cost them the title.

“[James] Milner did a valiant job at right-back but Liverpool missed his influence in midfield. Neither Adam Lallana nor Naby Keita turned up at West Ham, but they weren't the only ones. How many times did Roberto Firmino misplace passes?

“This was one of Liverpool's worst performances so far. They were vulnerable at set-pieces and toothless in attack.

“Bournemouth on Saturday is huge. Liverpool need a convincing win. Clyne will not be involved as he cannot play against his parent club. How Klopp must wish he could call him down from the stands.”