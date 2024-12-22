‘Sven asked if I’d like to play for England – even to be considered made me proud, but I don’t think they really wanted a foreign player in the national team’: Former Premier League star reveals conversations over converting nationality

Sven-Goran Eriksson had a goalkeeper problem while manager of England in the 2000s, and it's now been revealed that he attempted to get one Premier League star to change his nationality.

Following the 2002 World Cup, after David Seaman waved goodbye to his international career and Ronaldinho's free-kick, Eriksson had David James and Paul Robinson vying for the No.1 spot. Keen on attracting the very best, though, the Swede contacted Chelsea goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini in an attempt to convince him to pledge his allegiance to England.

The Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year in 2002/03, Cudicini found it difficult to even make the Italy squad, let alone get in as No.1. With Gianluigi Buffon starting and Francesco Toldo and Christian Abbiati also standing in the way, Cudicini failed to make a single senior appearance for the Azzurri.

England wanted Carlo Cudicini to become the goalkeeper

Cudicini in goal for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

After five years in England, having joined Chelsea in 1999, the FA claimed that Cudicini was now eligible to play for the Three Lions. Sven made contact.

"We had a conversation where he asked if I’d consider playing for England," Cudicini tells FourFourTwo.

Sven wanted Cudicini in goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a great honour, because England are one of the big footballing countries. It didn’t happen for different reasons, but coming from Italy – also such a big footballing country – I didn’t feel it was right, and I think there was a sentiment on the other side that they didn’t want a foreign player in the national team.

"So, it was just for a moment, but even to be considered made me very proud."

Despite the discussions and considerations, Cudicini could not have actually played for England. At the time, FIFA stipluated that Cudicini needed to have held a British passport when he represented Italy at the U16 Euros in the early 1990s, as well as have received five years of education in the UK before turning 18.

Since neither of those requirements were met, the Italian goalkeeper would not have been able to play for England under Eriksson.