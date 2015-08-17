Swansea bag Biabi from Falkirk

Swansea City have completed the signing of Scotland youth international Botti Biabi from Falkirk for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old arrives at the Liberty Stadium on a three-year contract having made 32 appearances for Falkirk, including coming off the bench as the club lost last season's Scottish Cup final to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Biabi becomes the third man to make the switch from Falkirk to Swansea since the start of 2014, joining Jay Fulton and Stephen Kingsley in heading to south Wales.

"I am excited to join because this is a big club," Biabi told the club's official website. "Obviously Stephen and Jay arrived here from Falkirk, so that will help me settle into the club.

"I've spoken to them both and they've made feel very welcome.

"I've seen Jay play in big games for the first team in the Premier League and cup, and I would like to follow in their footsteps."

Falkirk, meanwhile, have secured the return of Lee Miller on a short-term deal.