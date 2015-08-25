Swansea City 3 York City 0: Monk's men march on

Premier League quality told as Swansea City beat York City 3-0 in the League Cup second round.

Despite making 11 changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sunderland, Garry Monk's side proved too strong for their League Two visitors, opening the scoring after just two minutes.

Nathan Dyer's early breakthrough for the 2013 League Cup winners was added to by second-half goals from Matt Grimes and substitute Marvin Emnes as the hosts booked a spot in round three.

Swansea's much-changed line-up still included five of the players that featured in the Wembley triumph over Bradford City - who York beat in the first round this season - two years ago.

Dyer was one of those, having netted twice at the national stadium, and he opened the scoring from close range after Eder's effort was saved by Scott Flinders.

He tried to return the favour three minutes later, picking out Eder with a low cross, but the Portugal forward could not force the ball home.

Flinders was called into action again soon after to keep out Wayne Routledge's effort, but it was not all one-way traffic, with James Berrett striking the crossbar for York.

The underdogs spurned a good chance to level early in the second half as Vadaine Oliver narrowly cleared the crossbar from inside the box.

Grimes made them pay for that miss when he opened his account for the club with a deflected 64th-minute strike.

Swansea enjoyed prolonged spells of possession for the remainder of the match, seeking to stave off any threat of a comeback.

York, who were unbeaten against the Welsh club in the previous six meetings, introduced youngsters Callum Rzonca and Ben Godfrey for the final 20 minutes, but could not find a way back.

And their defeat was confirmed when Emnes, on for Grimes, drilled an effort past Flinders.