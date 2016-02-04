Swansea City v Crystal Palace: 'Miserable' Pardew wants end to dismal run

Alan Pardew says everyone at Crystal Palace is "a bit miserable" following their run of five consecutive Premier League defeats, but hopes to lift spirits with a win at Swansea City on Saturday.

Aside from FA Cup victories over Southampton and Stoke City, Palace are without a win since they beat the latter in the league at the Britannia Stadium on December 19.

In that seven-match winless run in the top flight, Pardew's men have managed to score just two goals – and one of those was an own goal.

A 2-1 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday only served to increase fears that Palace – 10 points above the drop zone – could be dragged into the battle against relegation if they do not put the brakes on their downturn soon.

"I'd have liked a bit more composure against Bournemouth," Pardew said. "We showed a bit of edginess in our play. We need to get that out of our system.

"We've had two good cup wins, but the league win has evaded us. Even a draw would be a good result at the moment.

"We need to get off the points total we're stuck on, that will help mentally. We're going to keep pushing.

"Swansea have picked up a little bit of form, they're a harder proposition for us.

"Our recent record is a cause for concern and we need to put it right. [Winning] would bring back a smile to everyone's face. We're all a bit miserable."

Swansea, meanwhile, have looked upwardly mobile since the appointment of Francesco Guidolin as head coach last month.

The Italian watched as Alan Curtis led the Welsh outfit to victory over Watford, before taking his place in the dugout for the club's first league win over Everton and Tuesday's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Swansea now sit five points clear of the drop zone and could hand a full debut to new striker Alberto Paloschi, while Leroy Fer – on loan from QPR – could also feature in the absence of Ki Sung-yueng, who is sidelined with concussion.

Discussing his side's chances of survival, Guidolin said: "My team is a good team and I have confidence we will take the points to get safe. I am confident.

"I speak with them. I said to them I am very happy and confident when we play our style. To me it is important to have confidence and every day when we work, things get better. The feeling gets better."

Palace were dealt a blow this week when James McArthur (ankle) and Jason Puncheon (hamstring) were ruled out for "a long period", although Yohan Cabaye (ankle) is expected to be fit.

Emmanuel Adebayor is not yet ready is not yet ready to start for Palace, but could well make another appearance from the bench this weekend.

Key Opta stats:

- Swansea City have kept three clean sheets in their last four Barclays Premier League matches at Liberty Stadium.

- Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last three Premier League away trips.

- The Eagles have won just one of the last nine league meetings with Swansea (W1 D4 L4).

- Crystal Palace have only scored three goals in five Premier League meetings with Swansea and two of them have been penalties.

- Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored in four of his last five Premier League appearances for Swansea City

- Swansea are unbeaten in three Premier League games (W2 D1) – they haven’t gone four games without a defeat in a row since their opening four games of the season.

- Crystal Palace are the only team in the top four tiers of English football yet to register a single point in 2016.