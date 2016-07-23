Swansea confirm interest in Liverpool's Allen
Stoke City have some competition for Liverpool's Joe Allen, with Swansea City stating their interest in the Wales international.
Swansea City's new owners are in discussions over bringing Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen back to the Liberty Stadium.
Allen, who joined the Swansea youth set-up at the age of nine, moved to Premier League side Liverpool in 2012 after former club boss Brendan Rodgers spent £15million on the Wales international.
The 26-year-old has a year left on his contract at Anfield but is reportedly keen to move on if there are limited opportunities under manager Jurgen Klopp.
Reports suggest Stoke City have put in a £13m bid for the Welshman, but Swansea have joined the race and are keen to lure him back.
"He [Allen] is certainly someone we have our eye on and we are discussing making a bid," said investor Jason Levien, who along with fellow American Steve Kaplan recently completed a £100m takeover of the Premier League club.
"We spent time thinking how additions to the club will fit in with the structure and he is someone with a great history here.
"He is still a young player. He is someone who multiple clubs are interested in, us included."
Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins added: "We discussed [a move for Allen] with Liverpool a few weeks back.
"Stoke have made an offer. The player will decided where he wants to go.
"Liverpool are asking a fair fee for the fact he has one year left on his contract but they are entitled to."
